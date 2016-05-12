BRIEF-Zurich Insurance's biggest issue is weakened reputation -CEO

UPDATE 1-Lindt sales rise, sees profit boost from lower tax rate
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
May 12 Zurich Insurance
* CEO Mario Greco says today's results are step in the right direction, measures to improve general insurance are taking effect -media call
* CEO says have been in process in crafting strategy for 2017 and beyond in consultation employees and stakeholders, and will present this at Nov. 17 investor day
* CFO says cost savings targets still valid and we're working towards that
* CFO says on dividend, there's no change from what we've said before, committed to sustainable dividend
* CEO says I don't think Zurich needs a radical change in direction, needs stability
* CEO says too early today to disclose strategy decisions
* CFO says doing everything to achieve target roe range but nothing in q1 has changed view that unlikely to achieve that in 2o16
* CEO says cost position of Zurich is above the market's cost position, have to address that in the proper way
* CEO says don't believe there's correlation between high costs of business and high returns for shareholders
* CEO says the biggest issue facing Zurich is the reputation of company which has been weakened by events of 2015, this is most important thing to restore
* CEO says can restore reputation by delivering at or above expectations quarter by quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer