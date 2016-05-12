版本:
BRIEF-FLSmidth says to cooperate with GE on data platform

May 12 FLSmith & Co A/S :

* Says has joinced forces with GE to create digital solutions for increasing productivity in the cement and minerals industries. Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

