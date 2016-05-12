版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 13:54 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments acquires GOGORILLA

May 12 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG

* Announces its arrival in Asia by acquiring GOGORILLA

* Announces its acquiring of Singapore-based cashless payment startup, GOGORILLA, for an undisclosed amount

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

