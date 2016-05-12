版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca says U.S. FDA grants thyroid cancer drug orphan status

May 12 AstraZeneca Plc :

* Selumetinib granted orphan drug designation in us

* US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for investigational mek 1/ 2 inhibitor, selumetinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

