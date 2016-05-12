版本:
BRIEF-Neovacs and Stellar Biotechnologies sign JV agreement to create Neostell

May 12 Neovacs SA :

* Neovacs and Stellar Biotechnologies sign joint venture agreement to create Neostell

* JV owned 70 pct by Neovacs and 30 pct by Stellar Biotechnologies

* Beyond interest of 30 pct held by stellar , Neovacs has received 5 million euro for this project from public funding program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

