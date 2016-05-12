版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich will continue with UK life business whatever Brexit vote -CNBC

May 12 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* CFO tells CNBC Zurich will continue with UK life business no matter what Britain decides in Brexit vote Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

