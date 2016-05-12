版本:
BRIEF-Euromicron says unit MICROSENS enters into strategic partnership with Avaya

May 12 Euromicron Communication Communication and Control Technology AG :

* Subsidiary MICROSENS enters into strategic partnership with Avaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

