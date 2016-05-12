版本:
BRIEF-Swiss Life CFO says after good April expects to catch up in Q2

May 12 Swiss Life Holding Ag

* CFO says after good month of april, expect to catch up in the second quarter -analyst call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

