版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, KKR examining offer for Telefonica - Sky News

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners and KKR are examining a possible offer to O2's parent, Telefonica - Sky News Source text : (bit.ly/1WrE6Fc) (Bengaluru Newsroom :+1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐