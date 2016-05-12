BRIEF-Starwood Hotels says completes some deals with Interval Leisure Group

May 12 Starwood Hotels:

* Says Starwood Stockholders Own Approximately 55 pct of the Outstanding Shares Of ILG

* Starwood hotels says completed a series of transactions with Interval Leisure Group and certain of its units involving vacation ownership business

* Starwood Hotels says separation of the Vistana Vacation ownership business from other businesses

* Owned subsidiary of ILG

* Diluted basis

* Starwood Hotels says Starwood and Vistana entered into a noncompetition agreement for a period of ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: