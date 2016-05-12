版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch says Basel proposals could impact U.S. Bank credit card lines

May 12 Fitch-

* Basel proposals could impact U.S. Bank credit card lines

* Basel committee's proposal could impact internationally active U.S. Credit card banks CET1 ratios on average by 375 basis points Source text (bit.ly/1UVswAo) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

