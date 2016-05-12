版本:
BRIEF-Investors halted their $2.5 bln offer for YY Inc - WSJ, citing sources

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Investors halted the offer for YY Inc due to China's uncertain capital markets - WSJ, citing sources

* Group of investors halted their $2.5 billion offer for chinese online-karaoke site YY Inc - WSJ, citing source

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1ZIbNA5) )

