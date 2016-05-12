版本:
BRIEF-Fennec Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 loss $0.04/shr

May 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2016 results

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04

