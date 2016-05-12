版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands- Nevada Gaming Control board filed complaint against co on May 11

May 12 Las Vegas Sands Corp :

* On may 11, Nevada Gaming Control board filed complaint against co alleging certain violations of Nevada Gaming Control Act

* Agreed to pay a fine in amount of $2 million

* Complaint related to company's previously announced administrative settlement with sec of April 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1NrqQ0f) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐