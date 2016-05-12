版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.com introduces Handmade At Amazon

May 12 Amazon.com Inc

* Handmade at Amazon has introduced new product categories of handmade items including accessories, baby and toys & games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

