BRIEF-Rovio partners with Alibaba on Angry Birds consumer product licensing and e-commerce in China

May 12 Rovio

* Rovio entertainment: rovio and alibaba group establish partnership ahead of the angry birds movie

* Agreement with alibaba covers consumer product licensing with top international brands and exclusive online retail in china

* As part of agreement, alibaba is exclusive online retail partner in china for angry birds movie

* Most of products will be on sale or pre-order by may 20

* Alibaba will integrate its platforms including tmall, tmall magic box, youku tudou and uc browser to launch a series of marketing activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

