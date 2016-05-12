版本:
BRIEF-Wynnefield Capital urges "change" on Omega Protein's board

May 12 Wynnefield Capital:

* Omega Protein calls Wynnefield nominee Clarke "well qualified," nominates him to board; Wynnefield to file proxy in near future

* Wynnefield Capital says "believes that urgent change is needed on Omega's board"

* Wynnefield Capital says has an approximate 7.9 pct ownership interest in Omega Protein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

