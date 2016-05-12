版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Kbr declares qtrly cash dividend of 8 cents

May 12 Kbr Inc

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐