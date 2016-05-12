版本:
BRIEF-Cargotec's Kalmar to expand its Ottawa site in Kansas, USA

May 12 Cargotec Oyj :

* Kalmar to expand its Ottawa site in Kansas, USA

* Ottawa plant is focusing on assembly of Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors for Americas region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

