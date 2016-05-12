版本:
BRIEF-Axia NetMedia reports Q1 2016 results

May 12 Axia NetMedia Corp

* Axia reports Q1 2016 results

* Qtrly business unit revenue of $36.6 million increased 10 pct from $33.2 million in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

