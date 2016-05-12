版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich CEO says keen to find ways to grow SME and retail components in company's books

May 12 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* CEO Greco says keen to find ways to grow the SME and retail components in our books but not yet at point where we have planned programmes -analyst call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

