BRIEF-Aegerion reaches preliminary agreements with DOJ and SEC on ongoing probe

May 12 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary agreements
in principle with DOJ and SEC related to ongoing investigations
* Consolidated monetary package includes payments to DOJ and
SEC totaling about $40 million
* Company would plead guilty to two misdemeanor misbranding
violations of food, drug and cosmetic act
* One count would be based on company's alleged marketing of
juxtapid with inadequate directions for use
* Agreements in principle with DOJ, SEC regarding ongoing
investigations into co's sales activities related to juxtapid
* Company has increased its existing reserve related to
investigations by approximately $28 million
* Second count would involve an alleged failure to comply
with a requirement of juxtapid risk evaluation and mitigation
strategies program
* Increased reserve of approximately $28 million was
recorded in Q1 of 2016
* Would separately enter 5-year deferred prosecution
agreement with regard to charges that co violated health
insurance portability,accountability act
* Preliminary agreement with DOJ requires co to enter civil
settlement agreement with DOJ to resolve alleged violations of
false claims act
* Would enter into non-monetary consent decree with FDA
prohibiting future violations of law
* May have to enter corporate integrity agreement with
department of health and human services as part of any final
settlement with DOJ
