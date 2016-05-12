BRIEF-Invesco says accounting firm may have breached independence requirement

May 12 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco Ltd says its independent public accounting firm
may have breached an independence requirement contained in
securities exchange act regarding auditor independence
* In light of the circumstances, company is updating its
risk factors by providing an additional risk factor - SEC filing
* Says pricewaterhousecoopers is in discussions with U.S.
Sec regarding the interpretation and application of a certain
rule
* PwC's interpretation of the loan rule leads it to conclude
that there is no violation of the rule and its independence has
not been impaired
* PwC has advised co that it continues to have discussions
with sec to resolve the interpretive matter
Source text - bit.ly/1TAX5Gx
