版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio engages Oppenheimer & Co to advise on strategic opportunities

May 12 Sophiris Bio Inc

* Sophiris Bio engages Oppenheimer & Co. to advise on strategic opportunities

* Strategic alternatives to advance development of topsalysin, enhance shareholder value, including potential partnering arrangements, financings or strategic transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐