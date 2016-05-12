版本:
BRIEF-Corporate Office Properties Trust says Stephen Budorick named CEO

May 12 Corporate Office Properties Trust

* Effective today, Stephen Budorick has been appointed president and chief executive officer

* Budorick succeeds Roger Waesche, Jr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

