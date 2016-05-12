CORRECTED-BRIEF-SunEdison provides CFO Brian Wuebbels formal notice of employment termination

(Corrects headline to say CFO Brian Wuebbels, not CFO-designee
Ilan Daskal, will step down))
May 12 SunEdison Inc
* Provided Brian Wuebbels, chief administration officer,
chief accounting officer and CFO, a formal 30-day notice of
termination of employment
* Ilan Daskal will remain SunEdison's chief financial
officer designee until Daskal and SunEdison agree to remove
designee title
* Wuebbels last day of employment will be June 9, 2016;
during notice period, Wuebbels' title will be advisor to chief
restructuring officer
