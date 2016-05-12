版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sika appoints Yumi Kan to group management

May 12 Sika AG :

* Appointment of Yumi Kan to Sika group management

* Has appointed Yumi Kan as its new Head Building Systems & Industry and member of group management effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

