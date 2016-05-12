版本:
BRIEF-FireEye says co's president bought 35,000 shares of company

May 12 Fireeye Inc

* Travis Reese, president of FireEye, purchased 35,000 shares of FireEye's common stock in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

