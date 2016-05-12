BRIEF-Sunedison says will delay filing quarterly report

May 12 Sunedison Inc

* Files For Non Timely 10-q

* Delay in filing 10-q is primarily due to previously disclosed inability to file form 10-k for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* 10-K continues to be delayed due to previously disclosed identification of material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting

* Because of material weaknesses, additional procedures are necessary to complete the company's annual financial statements

* To date, additional procedures have not resulted in identification of any material misstatements, restatements for any period reported

* Company is currently seeking the appointment of an independent accounting firm through the bankruptcy court

* Does not anticipate being able to file form 10-q within 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 under the securities exchange act