British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Sunedison Inc
* Files For Non Timely 10-q
* Delay in filing 10-q is primarily due to previously disclosed inability to file form 10-k for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015
* 10-K continues to be delayed due to previously disclosed identification of material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting
* Because of material weaknesses, additional procedures are necessary to complete the company's annual financial statements
* To date, additional procedures have not resulted in identification of any material misstatements, restatements for any period reported
* Company is currently seeking the appointment of an independent accounting firm through the bankruptcy court
* Does not anticipate being able to file form 10-q within 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 under the securities exchange act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SUNE.PK ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.