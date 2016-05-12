版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Eric Sprott announces additional investment in Inventus Mining Corp

May 12 Inventus Mining Corp

* Eric Sprott, exercised, in full, his right to convert his previously acquired secured convertible subordinated debentures of Inventus Mining Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

