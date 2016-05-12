版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Reynolds American files for potential debt shelf for undisclosed sum

May 12 Reynolds American Inc

* Files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1WsUk0Z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐