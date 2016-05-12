版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease delivers first of two new airbus aircraft to Frontier Airlines

May 12 Air Lease Corp Says Second A320

* Air Lease Corporation delivers first of two new airbus A320-200 aircraft to Frontier Airlines

* 200 is scheduled to deliver in fall 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

