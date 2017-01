May 12 Luxoft Holding Inc

* Revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 increased to $169.2 million, up 23.2%

* Says fy revenue is expected to be at least $780.9 million

* Says fy diluted eps is expected to be at least $2.10 on a us gaap basis and at least $2.85 on a non-gaap basis

* Fy adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be in range of 17.0% - 19.0%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)