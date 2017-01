May 13 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Says Alprolix (rfixfc) approved in the EU for the treatment of Haemophilia B

* Says Alprolix is the only recombinant factor IX Fc Fusion protein therapy for haemophilia B to offer people in the EU prolonged protection against bleeding episodes with fewer prophylactic injections.