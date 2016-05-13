BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings to back Sirius XM Canada's going private transaction

May 13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM enters into agreement to back Sirius XM Canada's going private transaction

* Siriusxm economic interest in Canadian operations expected to increase to 70 pct

* Following closing of recapitalization, Sirius XM Canada will continue to operate under canadian voting control

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says expects to contribute approximately US$275 million to facilitate transaction

* Says licensing and services agreements between SiriusXM and sirius XM Canada will be renewed

* Slaight communications,Obelysk Media will own 67 pct of voting shares of Sirius XM Canada,30 pct of economic interest in recapitalized business

* Siriusxm will own 33 pct of voting shares of Sirius Xm Canada

* Under plan, Siriusxm,certain canadian shareholders will form new co to acquire shares of Sirius Xm Canada not already owned by them

* No more than 35.0 million shares of Siriusxm's common stock will be issued in connection with transaction.