BRIEF-XL Group announces $1 bln share buyback program

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Xl Group Plc :
* Xl Group Plc announces $1 billion share buyback program and quarterly dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends
* Previous share buyback program, which had approximately $204.1 million remaining, was canceled
* Purchases are expected to be funded from cash on hand
* Xlit Ltd, resolved on May 12, 2016 to pay a dividend of $9.4870 per share on Xlit Ltd's series D preference ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.