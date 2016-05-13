版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Viewray reports Q1 loss of $0.35 per share

May 13 Viewray Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Qtrly total revenue $5.5 million versus $280,000

* Viewray inc says total backlog of $89.6 million as of march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐