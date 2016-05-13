BRIEF-Scynexis receives orphan drug designation for SCY-078

May 13 Scynexis Inc :

* Scynexis Inc Receives orphan drug designation for SCY-078 for the treatment of invasive Candida infections

* Expects top line data from two ongoing phase 2 studies of SCY-078's oral formulation in June and July 2016