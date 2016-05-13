版本:
2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-CSX says board approved $0.18 per share quarterly dividend

May 13 CSX Corp -

* Board approved an $0.18 per share quarterly dividend on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

