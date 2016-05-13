版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Wowo enters into agreement with Yihai Kerry Investment

May 13 Wowo Ltd :

* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Yihai Kerry Investment Co Ltd

* Partnership expands JM Wowo's product selection, bringing Yihai Kerry's products to co's online marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐