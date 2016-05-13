BRIEF-Interoil issues statement on Mulacek's director nominations

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Interoil Corp
* Interoil statement on Mulacek dissident director nominations
* Board of co reviewing nominees proposed by shareholder Phil Mulacek to stand for election as directors
* Says board will present its recommendation on nominees in a supplement to management information circular
* Attempting to place 5 handpicked nominees on board is another step in Mulacek's pursuit of "self-serving agenda" to influence or take control of co
* "Concern is heightened due to Mulacek's dissident resolution proposing to reduce number of directors to six"
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.