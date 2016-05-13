BRIEF-UPS to invest more than $70 mln in new Texas facility

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS to open new facility in Round Rock, TX
* Package processing facility will include automated sorting systems and will house approximately 300 UPS delivery vehicles
* UPS will invest more than $70 million on project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.