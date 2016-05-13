版本:
BRIEF-UPS to invest more than $70 mln in new Texas facility

May 13 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS to open new facility in Round Rock, TX

* Package processing facility will include automated sorting systems and will house approximately 300 UPS delivery vehicles

* UPS will invest more than $70 million on project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

