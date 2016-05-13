版本:
BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals enters credit facility for up to $30 mln

May 13 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered a new three year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility for up to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

