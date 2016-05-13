版本:
BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals says First Generation to purchase about 51.4 mln shares of co

May 13 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* First Generation Capital Inc agreed to purchase an aggregate of 51.4 million common shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Ian Ihnatowycz says after closing of transaction, First Generation will own about 48.1 pct of outstanding common shares of Acerus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

