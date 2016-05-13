BRIEF-Sanofi seeking to replace entire Medivation board - CNBC

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Sanofi seeking to replace entire Medivation board; Will nominate 8 people to replace Medivation board - CNBC
* Sanofi likely to have slate of new Medivation board members ready by end of next week- CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.