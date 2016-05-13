版本:
BRIEF-Sanofi seeking to replace entire Medivation board - CNBC

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi seeking to replace entire Medivation board; Will nominate 8 people to replace Medivation board - CNBC

* Sanofi likely to have slate of new Medivation board members ready by end of next week- CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

