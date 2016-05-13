版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Evolution Petroleum files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln - SEC filing

May 13 Evolution Petroleum Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/224hdaa) ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

