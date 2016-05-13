BRIEF-Talen Energy says operators safely shut down Susquehanna Unit 2

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Talen Energy Corp -
* Operators safely shut down unit 2 reactor at Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA. early Friday
* Shut down of Susquehanna unit 2 reactor following electrical fault in one of unit's 480-volt electrical distribution centers
* Plant workers are investigating cause of electrical issue and will determine necessary repairs co's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA
* Susquehanna Unit 1 continues to operate safely at full rated power
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.