BRIEF-Talen Energy says operators safely shut down Susquehanna Unit 2

May 13

* Operators safely shut down unit 2 reactor at Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA. early Friday

* Shut down of Susquehanna unit 2 reactor following electrical fault in one of unit's 480-volt electrical distribution centers

* Plant workers are investigating cause of electrical issue and will determine necessary repairs co's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA

* Susquehanna Unit 1 continues to operate safely at full rated power