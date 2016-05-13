版本:
2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Talen Energy says operators safely shut down Susquehanna Unit 2

May 13 Talen Energy Corp -

* Operators safely shut down unit 2 reactor at Talen Energy's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA. early Friday

* Shut down of Susquehanna unit 2 reactor following electrical fault in one of unit's 480-volt electrical distribution centers

* Plant workers are investigating cause of electrical issue and will determine necessary repairs co's Susquehanna nuclear plant in Luzerne county, PA

* Susquehanna Unit 1 continues to operate safely at full rated power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

