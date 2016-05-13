版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold posts quarterly loss per share of $0.00

May 13 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Qtrly gold ounces produced 8,508 versus 11,952

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue $9.43 million versus $12.3 million

* Production guidance for mineral ridge mine for 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold produced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

