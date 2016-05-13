BRIEF-Scorpio Gold posts quarterly loss per share of $0.00

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Qtrly gold ounces produced 8,508 versus 11,952
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue $9.43 million versus $12.3 million
* Production guidance for mineral ridge mine for 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold produced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.