BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies posts Q1 loss $0.15/shr

* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $10.3 million
* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook for revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million
* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Continue to expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct
* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $8.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.