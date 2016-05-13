BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies posts Q1 loss $0.15/shr

May 13 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $10.3 million

* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook for revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Continue to expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct

* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $8.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TKgRiF )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)