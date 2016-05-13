版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Canada approves Lowe's application to acquire control of RONA

May 13 Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada:

* Canada approves Lowe's application to acquire control of RONA Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

